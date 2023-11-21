Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Invests $1.85 Million in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,000. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 1.5% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,757,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.3% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 546.3% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 9.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,198,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,000,000 after purchasing an additional 195,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $2.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $387.86. 20,468,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,507,555. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $365.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.10. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $259.73 and a 1 year high of $391.41.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.