Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Invests $298,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 445.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 48.1% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 168.7% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 403 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.23.

Oracle Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,096,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,842,146. The company has a market cap of $319.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.75 and a 200 day moving average of $111.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $78.06 and a 1 year high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

