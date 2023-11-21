Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Purchases 3,300 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,945 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for about 2.5% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1.2% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Hyperion Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 3.3% during the second quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler lowered Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $268.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.28.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $225.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,490,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,414,943. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.15. The firm has a market cap of $218.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.18. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $238.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.29, for a total value of $3,109,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,011,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,954,600.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.75, for a total transaction of $258,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,045,082.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.29, for a total transaction of $3,109,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,011,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,318,954,600.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 653,792 shares of company stock valued at $137,393,021. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

