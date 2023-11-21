Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Purchases 47,400 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 320.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 47,400 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 4.9% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,381,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,071,000 after purchasing an additional 318,570 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 45,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 26,426 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,897,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,937,027. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $72.84 and a 12-month high of $110.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $511.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.37 and its 200-day moving average is $94.58.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 41.42%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5415 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 26.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.67.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

