Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Purchases New Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 173.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.10.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,089,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,993,703. The company has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a PE ratio of -504.22, a PEG ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.55 and its 200 day moving average is $160.27. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $210.09.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. Analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $3,000,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 852,949 shares in the company, valued at $170,640,976.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,083 shares of company stock valued at $26,680,472 in the last ninety days. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

