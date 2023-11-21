Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Purchases New Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the second quarter worth about $881,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the second quarter worth $35,122,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 394.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 78,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Datadog news, President Amit Agarwal sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $10,424,250.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 269,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,938,605.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, President Amit Agarwal sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $10,424,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 269,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,938,605.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $1,083,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,243,064.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 664,822 shares of company stock worth $62,707,683. 14.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Datadog Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ DDOG traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,356,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,858,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -927.33, a PEG ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.02. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $118.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.41.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research raised Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Datadog

About Datadog

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.