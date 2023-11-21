Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Purchases Shares of 5,138 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,138 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,000. Netflix makes up about 1.8% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at $885,000. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter worth $226,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 32.6% in the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $67,328,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,937 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $21,116,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in Netflix by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 357 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,563 shares of company stock worth $57,388,283 in the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $476.55. 1,400,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,699,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.41 and a 1 year high of $485.00. The company has a market cap of $208.58 billion, a PE ratio of 47.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $403.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.