Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Raises Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd boosted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 95.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,025 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises 2.3% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,393 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Micron Technology from $46.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Micron Technology stock traded down $1.91 on Tuesday, hitting $76.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,078,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,199,730. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.71. The firm has a market cap of $84.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $78.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.61%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,829,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $463,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,620,436.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,390 shares of company stock valued at $9,954,223 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.