Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Sells 2,446 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,914 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 0.4% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Tesla by 3.5% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $55,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Tesla by 10.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $19,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.5% during the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total transaction of $643,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,912,137.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,065 shares of company stock worth $10,248,880 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.87.

TSLA traded up $6.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.97. The stock had a trading volume of 78,828,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,678,281. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.28 and a 200 day moving average of $238.77. The company has a market cap of $769.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.28.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

