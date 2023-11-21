Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Sells 2,509 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd reduced its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,384 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises approximately 2.7% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $6,910,000. United Bank raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.2 %

PANW traded up $3.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $263.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,004,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,622,834. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $265.90. The stock has a market cap of $81.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.05, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.70.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $499,820.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,151,613.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $499,820.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 37,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,151,613.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $10,956,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,096,635.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,890 shares of company stock worth $42,637,820 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PANW. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $268.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $281.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.58.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

