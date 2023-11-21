Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Sells 500 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd trimmed its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Invesco Solar ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 35,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Performance

TAN stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.06. 466,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,997. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.17. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12 month low of $40.55 and a 12 month high of $84.18.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

