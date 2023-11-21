Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Sells 8,900 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 0.5% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. True Capital Management raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. True Capital Management now owns 1,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 9,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD traded up $2.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,557,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,268,744. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.99. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $161.56 and a 12 month high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

