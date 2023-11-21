Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Trims Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 35,294 shares during the period. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 90,307.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,985,785,000 after purchasing an additional 254,263,405 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $1,022,333,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $273,344,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in PayPal by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $1.59 on Tuesday, reaching $55.40. The company had a trading volume of 7,246,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,143,104. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $59.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.77.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PYPL

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.