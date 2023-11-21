Charles Lim Capital Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Charles Lim Capital Ltd reduced its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies comprises about 2.2% of Charles Lim Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Charles Lim Capital Ltd’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $14,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,787,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on EL. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $208.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.48.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EL traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $120.38. 566,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,221,059. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a PE ratio of 80.56, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.28. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $102.22 and a one year high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 173.68%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

