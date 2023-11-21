Charles Lim Capital Ltd Has $188.19 Million Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Charles Lim Capital Ltd boosted its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,700,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. HDFC Bank accounts for approximately 27.8% of Charles Lim Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Charles Lim Capital Ltd’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $188,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 24.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,419,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,336 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,786,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,044,000 after buying an additional 2,627,482 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,574,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,686,000 after buying an additional 649,639 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,103,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,012,000 after buying an additional 402,245 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,725,000 after buying an additional 1,757,638 shares during the period. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HDB traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.19. 609,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780,747. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $55.95 and a 1 year high of $71.76. The company has a market cap of $110.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.65.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 19.47%. Equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

