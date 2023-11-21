Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 100,509.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,166,665,000 after acquiring an additional 426,437,277 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Chevron by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 104,997.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,867,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,732,044,000 after buying an additional 199,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $3,058,235,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.03. 3,314,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,357,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $140.74 and a twelve month high of $187.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.14. The company has a market capitalization of $271.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVX

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.