CIBC Cuts Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target to C$250.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$258.00 to C$250.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 56.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$215.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Veritas Investment Research decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$201.70 to C$197.10 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$215.00 to C$218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$207.91.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on FNV

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

About Franco-Nevada

TSE:FNV traded down C$1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$160.00. 383,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,595. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of C$159.91 and a 12 month high of C$217.70. The stock has a market cap of C$30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 37.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$180.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$188.81.

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.