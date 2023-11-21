Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,696 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,112 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.88. 5,904,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,401,971. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $58.19. The company has a market cap of $194.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.13%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

