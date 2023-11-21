Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Holdings Decreased by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 40.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,677 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of C. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 12,023.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 12,504 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Citigroup by 739.6% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 148,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,844,000 after acquiring an additional 130,945 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 71.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 838,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,060,000 after acquiring an additional 348,406 shares during the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Citigroup by 2.2% in the second quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 69,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 83,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,488,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,520,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.94. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.28.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

