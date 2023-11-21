Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CCH. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola HBC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,770 ($34.66).

Shares of CCH stock traded up GBX 92.66 ($1.16) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,181.66 ($27.29). 656,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,793. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1 year low of GBX 1,896.50 ($23.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,582 ($32.30). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,163.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,287.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.31. The firm has a market cap of £8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1,416.66, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 79 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,290 ($28.65) per share, with a total value of £1,809.10 ($2,263.36). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 377 shares of company stock worth $812,412. 46.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, dairy, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

