Comparing CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) & Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA)

Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) and CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mynaric and CalAmp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mynaric $8.83 million 11.90 -$77.74 million N/A N/A CalAmp $294.95 million 0.04 -$32.49 million ($0.57) -0.61

CalAmp has higher revenue and earnings than Mynaric.

Risk & Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Mynaric has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CalAmp has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

4.5% of Mynaric shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.9% of CalAmp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Mynaric shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of CalAmp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mynaric and CalAmp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mynaric N/A N/A N/A CalAmp -7.27% -51.60% -1.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Mynaric and CalAmp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mynaric 0 1 0 0 2.00 CalAmp 0 2 1 0 2.33

Mynaric currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.89%. CalAmp has a consensus price target of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 708.59%. Given CalAmp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CalAmp is more favorable than Mynaric.

Summary

CalAmp beats Mynaric on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mynaric

Mynaric AG develops and manufactures advanced laser communication technology for long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, airborne, and space applications in the United States, Canada, and Belgium. The company offers CONDOR, an optical inter-satellite link flight terminal for satellite-to-satellite communications in space; and HAWK, an airborne flight terminal for air-to-air and air-to-ground links of airborne vehicles. Its products provide connectivity solutions to link satellites, high-altitude platforms, unmanned aerial vehicles, and aircraft. Mynaric AG was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Gilching, Germany.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products. It provides CalAmp Telematics Cloud platform, such as cloud-based application enablement and telematics service platforms that facilitate integration of its own applications, as well as those of third parties, through open application programming interfaces; and software as a service application, as well as provides tracking and monitoring services within fleet management, supply chain integrity, and international vehicle location. The company also offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things marketplace, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets. In addition, it offers professional services, including project management, engineering services, and installation services. The company sells its products and services to customers in the automotive, telecommunications, industrial equipment, transportation and logistics, government and municipalities, insurance, original equipment manufacturers, and leasing companies. It markets through direct sales organization, channel partner program, original equipment manufacturers, and independent sales representatives and distributors, as well as its websites and digital platform. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

