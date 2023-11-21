Compass Group (LON:CPG) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Compass Group (LON:CPGGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 2,200 ($27.52) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CPG. Goodbody started coverage on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 2,120 ($26.52) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Compass Group to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 2,106 ($26.35) to GBX 2,400 ($30.03) in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,300 ($28.78) to GBX 2,350 ($29.40) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,140 ($26.77).

Compass Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CPG traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,047 ($25.61). The stock had a trading volume of 2,860,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,576,258. Compass Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,776 ($22.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,250 ($28.15). The firm has a market cap of £35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2,843.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.97, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,052.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,083.53.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

