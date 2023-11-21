Compass Group (LON:CPG) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Compass Group (LON:CPG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 2,200 ($27.52) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CPG. Goodbody started coverage on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 2,120 ($26.52) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Compass Group to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 2,106 ($26.35) to GBX 2,400 ($30.03) in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,300 ($28.78) to GBX 2,350 ($29.40) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,140 ($26.77).

Shares of CPG traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,047 ($25.61). The stock had a trading volume of 2,860,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,576,258. Compass Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,776 ($22.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,250 ($28.15). The firm has a market cap of £35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2,843.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.97, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,052.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,083.53.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

