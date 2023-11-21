Constance Baroudel Buys 300 Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Stock

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Free Report) insider Constance Baroudel bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 9,162 ($114.63) per share, for a total transaction of £27,486 ($34,387.59).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Down 0.7 %

Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock traded down GBX 62 ($0.78) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 9,128 ($114.20). 113,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,291. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc has a 1 year low of GBX 7,900 ($98.84) and a 1 year high of £123.50 ($154.51). The firm has a market cap of £6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,224.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.43, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8,896.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £100.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £115 ($143.88) to £111 ($138.87) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

