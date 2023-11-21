Contrasting Alpine 4 (NASDAQ:ALPP) and Jardine Cycle & Carriage (OTCMKTS:JCYGY)

Alpine 4 (NASDAQ:ALPP – Get Free Report) and Jardine Cycle & Carriage (OTCMKTS:JCYGY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alpine 4 and Jardine Cycle & Carriage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine 4 $106.08 million 0.23 -$12.88 million ($0.81) -1.11 Jardine Cycle & Carriage N/A N/A N/A $4.99 8.85

Jardine Cycle & Carriage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alpine 4. Alpine 4 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jardine Cycle & Carriage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine 4 0 0 0 0 N/A Jardine Cycle & Carriage 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Alpine 4 and Jardine Cycle & Carriage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares Alpine 4 and Jardine Cycle & Carriage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine 4 -19.55% -30.62% -14.48% Jardine Cycle & Carriage N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.5% of Alpine 4 shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.1% of Alpine 4 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Jardine Cycle & Carriage beats Alpine 4 on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpine 4

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. operates as an industrial conglomerate in North America. The company offers automotive technologies, including 6th Sense Auto, a connected car technology that provides various advantages to management, sales, finance, and service departments in the automotive dealership industry for productivity, profitability, and customer retention; and BrakeActive, a safety device that improve vehicle's third brake light's ability to reduce or prevent a rear-end collision. It also designs, fabricates, and installs dust collectors, commercial ductwork, kitchen hoods, industrial ventilation systems, machine guards, architectural work, water furnaces, and other products, as well as offers specialized spiral ductwork. In addition, the company provides logistics services for various industries, such as medical, consumer electronics, energy, and disaster relief; electronic contract manufacturing services; contract manufacturing services for dietary and nutritional supplements; international contracting, fabricator, and project management services; and geospatial and 3D data services for various industries, including construction, oil/gas, mining, and quarries. It also manufactures and sells electronic components; and designs, manufactures, and distributes commercial LED lighting and electronics, such as televisions, mounting solutions, projectors and screens, audio equipment, digital signage, mobile audio and video systems, and various wire and connecting products. The company was formerly known as Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd. and changed its name to Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. in March 2021. Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Jardine Cycle & Carriage

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction and energy, agribusiness, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia and internationally. It manufactures, distributes, and retails motor vehicles; and provides aftersales services, as well as manufactures and distributes automotive components. The company also manufactures, assembles, distributes, and owns dealership networks for Toyota, Daihatsu, Isuzu, Peugeot, and UD Trucks, as well as Honda motorcycles; and manufactures and retails BMW vehicles, and owns the Lexus cars dealership. It offers financial services, such as financing for motorcycles, cars, heavy equipment; insurance protection for individual and commercial customers; and lending products to retail consumers and digital payment solutions. In addition, the company supplies heavy equipment and provides aftersales services for various sectors, including mining, plantation, construction, and forestry; distributes Komatsu, UD, SCANIA, Bomag, and Tadano heavy equipment; and owns and operates thermal and metallurgical coal, gold, and thermal power assets, as well as operates in the construction and renewable energy sectors. Further, it cultivates, harvests, and processes palm oil; develops and manages toll roads; provides printing and digital services solutions; and distributes FUJIFILM business products, as well as develops office and residential buildings. The company was formerly known as Cycle & Carriage Ltd. and changed its name to Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited in 2004. The company was founded in 1899 and is based in Singapore. Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited operates as a subsidiary of Jardine Strategic Singapore Pte Ltd.

