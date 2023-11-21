Contrasting Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) & Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF)

Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF – Get Free Report) and Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Viaplay Group AB (publ) and Warner Bros. Discovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Viaplay Group AB (publ) alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viaplay Group AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Warner Bros. Discovery -11.48% -0.47% -0.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Viaplay Group AB (publ) and Warner Bros. Discovery, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viaplay Group AB (publ) 2 4 0 0 1.67 Warner Bros. Discovery 1 4 11 0 2.63

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus price target of $16.73, indicating a potential upside of 58.16%. Given Warner Bros. Discovery’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Warner Bros. Discovery is more favorable than Viaplay Group AB (publ).

58.3% of Warner Bros. Discovery shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Warner Bros. Discovery shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Viaplay Group AB (publ) and Warner Bros. Discovery’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viaplay Group AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Warner Bros. Discovery $42.05 billion 0.62 -$7.37 billion ($1.98) -5.36

Viaplay Group AB (publ) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Warner Bros. Discovery.

Summary

Warner Bros. Discovery beats Viaplay Group AB (publ) on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viaplay Group AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Viaplay Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider company in Sweden, rest of Nordics, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates Viaplay, an online video streaming service, which offers live sports, original series, films, documentaries, and international TV releases, as well as all-time classic series, and children's animation and series; V sport, series & film, a family of premium-TV channels that offers television entertainment; and Viaplay studios that consists of production companies, which produce scripted content. It also operates TV3, commercial TV channel; TV6, a young male skewed channel; TV8, a channel that provides procedural drama; TV10, a channel for sporting events and documentaries; V4 and TV3+ for young male audiences; TV3 PULS that offers procedural series, cooking, and lifestyle shows; TV3 Sport for sports lovers; and TV3 MAX, which shows comedy and drama series. In addition, it operates radio stations, comprising of Rix FM, Star FM, Bandit Rock, Lugna Favoriter, P4 Lyden av Norge, P5 Hits, P6 Rock, P7 Klem, P8 Pop, P9 Retro, and P10 Country; NRJ, an online TV channel; Bandit, an online station; and I LIKE RADIO, an online music service. Further, the company offers advertising services on TV channels, radio stations, and streaming services. The company was formerly known as Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) and changed its name to Viaplay Group AB (publ) in May 2022. Viaplay Group AB (publ) was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Get Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming. The Network segment comprises domestic and international television markets. The DTC segment offers premium pay-tv and streaming services. In addition, the company offers portfolio of content, brands, and franchises across television, film, streaming, and gaming under the Warner Bros. Pictures Group, Warner Bros. Television Group, DC, HBO, HBO Max, Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, HGTV, Food Network, TNT, TBS, TLC, OWN, Warner Bros. Games, Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Harry Potter, Looney Tunes, Hanna-Barbera, Game of Thrones, and The Lord of the Rings brands. Further, it provides content through distribution platforms, including linear network, free-to-air, and broadcast television; authenticated GO applications, digital distribution arrangements, content licensing arrangements, and direct-to-consumer subscription products. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Viaplay Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viaplay Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.