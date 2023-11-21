Copperleaf Capital LLC Acquires 171 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,844 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 7.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,668 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Autodesk by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,067,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $222,232,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Autodesk by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,498 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

Autodesk stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.38. The stock had a trading volume of 663,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,633. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $179.61 and a one year high of $232.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.50 and its 200 day moving average is $207.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $61,219.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,335.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,148 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $450,457.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,152 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,395.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $61,219.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at $702,335.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,599,720 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.11.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

