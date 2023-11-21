Copperleaf Capital LLC Boosts Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,709 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 3.9% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 313.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.28. The stock had a trading volume of 5,936,574 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.52.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.0486 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

