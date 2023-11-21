Copperleaf Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.7% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.2% in the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ META traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $339.28. The stock had a trading volume of 6,102,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,150,889. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $312.20 and its 200 day moving average is $293.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.32 and a twelve month high of $341.87.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,102,771.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at $30,102,771.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $721,384.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,567.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 231,873 shares of company stock valued at $75,354,118. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.26.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

