Copperleaf Capital LLC Buys 25,936 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,936 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 1.5% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at $106,000.

DFIC stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.19. 1,117,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.96.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

