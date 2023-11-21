Copperleaf Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Copperleaf Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 1.7% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,757,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 546.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,198,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,000,000 after purchasing an additional 195,130 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $2.81 on Tuesday, reaching $387.93. 23,598,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,520,922. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $365.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.10. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $259.73 and a 1-year high of $391.41.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

