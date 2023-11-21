Copperleaf Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Copperleaf Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,025 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 81,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at about $842,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 68,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.61. 796,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,458,384. The company has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $58.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.18.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

