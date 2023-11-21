Copperleaf Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Copperleaf Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBDC. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Barings BDC by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 31,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 9.3% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Barings BDC by 13.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 9.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBDC traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.97. The company had a trading volume of 115,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,098. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $9.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.93 and its 200 day moving average is $8.44. The company has a market cap of $955.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Barings BDC Dividend Announcement

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $70.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.06 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 34.98%. Barings BDC’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BBDC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Barings BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Barings BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on Barings BDC from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barings BDC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

