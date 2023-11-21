Copperleaf Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Copperleaf Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,023 shares during the quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $61,000.

NYSEARCA:TLH traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,264. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.62. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $116.93.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

