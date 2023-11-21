Copperleaf Capital LLC Grows Holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 84.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,493,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,294,000 after purchasing an additional 563,840 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $12,670,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,165,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,705,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 782.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 110,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 97,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,384,000.

LCTU traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.59. 23,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,442. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 52-week low of $41.62 and a 52-week high of $50.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.96.

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

