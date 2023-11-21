Copperleaf Capital LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Copperleaf Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Booking makes up about 1.5% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Booking by 98,894.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,895,257,000 after purchasing an additional 17,718,899 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,504,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,991,176,000 after buying an additional 102,621 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,012,834,000 after purchasing an additional 58,850 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,068,137,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Booking by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 348,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $923,787,000 after buying an additional 80,145 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $3,158.46. The company had a trading volume of 75,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,651. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,899.31 and a 12-month high of $3,251.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,002.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,897.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.85 by $4.47. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $53.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 147.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,677.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,346.21.

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,124.72, for a total transaction of $781,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,945 shares in the company, valued at $12,327,020.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,124.72, for a total value of $781,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,327,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $1,760,412.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,142,440.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,989 shares of company stock worth $15,303,166 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

