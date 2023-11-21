Copperleaf Capital LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Copperleaf Capital LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.8% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VOO stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $416.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,450,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,978,024. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $397.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $400.58. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $344.34 and a 52-week high of $422.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

