Copperleaf Capital LLC Has $2.16 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Copperleaf Capital LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,388 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 78.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 17,015 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth $16,807,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 450,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,667,000 after acquiring an additional 55,103 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

BATS EFV traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $50.23. 1,417,568 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.64 and its 200 day moving average is $49.04. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

