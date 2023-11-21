Copperleaf Capital LLC Has $390,000 Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Copperleaf Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 844 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MLM. StockNews.com started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $446.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.79.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

MLM stock traded up $7.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $462.66. The company had a trading volume of 255,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.91. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.94 and a 12 month high of $472.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $427.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $432.31.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.