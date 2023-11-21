Copperleaf Capital LLC Has $432,000 Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Copperleaf Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 73,072 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 111,303 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after acquiring an additional 66,770 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in CVS Health by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 46,982 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,987 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 11.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 40,747 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,008,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,672,971. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $104.83.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Edward Jones downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Wolfe Research raised CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.59.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

