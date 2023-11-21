Copperleaf Capital LLC Has $5.12 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,017 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $5,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 138.8% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

DFAC stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.29. The company had a trading volume of 808,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $28.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.63.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.