Copperleaf Capital LLC Has $793,000 Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Copperleaf Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,650 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 25 LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH traded up $5.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $540.47. 1,009,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,280,925. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $520.61 and its 200 day moving average is $498.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $553.00. The firm has a market cap of $499.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.64%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $560.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $572.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $576.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UnitedHealth Group

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.