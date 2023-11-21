Copperleaf Capital LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,935,000 after purchasing an additional 128,187,856 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 46.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,400,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923,520 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 73.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,466,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,559 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 46.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,413,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,010 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 54.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,476 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

EFG traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $91.84. The company had a trading volume of 712,211 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.61.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

