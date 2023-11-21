Copperleaf Capital LLC Invests $224,000 in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Copperleaf Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,098,833.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after buying an additional 164,825 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,001. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.34. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.70 and a fifty-two week high of $62.66. The firm has a market cap of $484.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

