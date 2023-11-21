Copperleaf Capital LLC Invests $256,000 in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

Copperleaf Capital LLC bought a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,483,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,887,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,713,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,746,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,949,000. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.
Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Up 5.3 %
Peakstone Realty Trust stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.38. The company had a trading volume of 148,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,579. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.23. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35.
Peakstone Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Peakstone Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th.
Peakstone Realty Trust Profile
Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.
