Copperleaf Capital LLC Invests $474,000 in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Copperleaf Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 661.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 45,182 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $594,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,630,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAU traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $31.45. The company had a trading volume of 191,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,926. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.17 and its 200-day moving average is $30.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $32.15.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

