Copperleaf Capital LLC Invests $529,000 in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Copperleaf Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,674 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at about $375,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on VEEV. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.83.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.64. The company had a trading volume of 265,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,415. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.00 and a twelve month high of $225.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.96 and its 200-day moving average is $194.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 53.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total value of $562,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,727.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total transaction of $2,728,043.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,327.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total value of $562,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,484 shares in the company, valued at $3,256,727.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,768 shares of company stock valued at $7,990,190 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

