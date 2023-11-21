Copperleaf Capital LLC Invests $686,000 in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Copperleaf Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 76,989.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,568,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,729 shares during the period. Burney Co. bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,637,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1,752.2% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 336,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,688,000 after purchasing an additional 318,068 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $11,371,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 54.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 531,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,784,000 after buying an additional 187,779 shares during the period.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFSD traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.43. 92,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,688. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.48. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $45.97 and a 1-year high of $47.00.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

