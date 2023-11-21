Copperleaf Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Copperleaf Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the period. Cencora accounts for approximately 1.6% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cencora by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,257,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,086,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,419,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,860,000 after acquiring an additional 29,722 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cencora by 7.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,002,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,122,000 after acquiring an additional 499,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cencora by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,394,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,356,000 after acquiring an additional 138,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Price Performance

NYSE:COR traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $199.30. 462,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,798. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.15 and its 200-day moving average is $181.69. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.48 and a twelve month high of $199.66. The firm has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

Cencora Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Cencora

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Cencora’s payout ratio is presently 23.92%.

In other Cencora news, EVP Leslie E. Donato sold 3,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total transaction of $669,271.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,194.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,965.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,106. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Leslie E. Donato sold 3,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total value of $669,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,194.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,343,672 shares of company stock valued at $262,243,280. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cencora in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cencora

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

