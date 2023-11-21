Copperleaf Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Copperleaf Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 36.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 1.5% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Mastercard by 75.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.09.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $4.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $409.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,030,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,534. The company has a market cap of $383.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $394.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $391.86. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $336.43 and a 12-month high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.12, for a total value of $49,083,337.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,795,141 shares in the company, valued at $38,151,840,406.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 533,424 shares of company stock valued at $206,051,295 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

