Copperleaf Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Copperleaf Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,336 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 451.9% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,128,090.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $26,128,090.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,065 shares of company stock valued at $10,248,880 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $5.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $241.41. 86,668,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,718,016. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.77. The firm has a market cap of $767.42 billion, a PE ratio of 75.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.